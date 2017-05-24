Brilliant Quotes About Art From Famous Artists
Art inspires people.
Here are art quotes from famous artists. Their words infuse a new surge of creativity.
Art quotes are about the experiences of artists, thoughts on art, and inspire us to create.
“Art evokes the mystery without which the world would not exist.” – René Magritte
“To be an artist is to believe in life.” – Henry Moore
“Great art picks up where nature ends.” – Marc Chagall
“Art is a line around your thoughts.” – Gustav Klimt
“The true use of art is, first, to cultivate the artist’s own spiritual nature.” – George Inness
“The principles of true art is not to portray, but to evoke.” – Jerzy Kosinski
“The richness I achieve comes from nature, the source of my inspiration.” – Claude Monet
“I never paint dreams or nightmares. I paint my own reality.” – Frida Kahlo
“If I could say it in words there would be no reason to paint.” – Edward Hopper
On creating great art:
“The works must be conceived with fire in the soul but executed with clinical coolness.” – Joan Miro
“You don’t take a photograph, you make it.” – Ansel Adams
“I shut my eyes in order to see.” – Ansel Adams
“The main thing is to be moved, to love, to hope, to tremble, to live.” – Auguste Rodin
“The holy grail is to spend less time making the picture than it takes people to look at it.” – Banksy
When you need a boost:
“Every artist was first an amateur.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Creativity takes courage.” – Henri Matisse
“Whether you succeed or not is irrelevant, there is no such thing. Making your unknown known is the important thing.” – Georgia O’Keeffe
“If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.” – Vincent van Gogh
“Have no fear of perfection, you’ll never reach it.” – Salvador Dali
“We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.” – Bob Ross
“No great artist ever sees things as they really are. If he did, he would cease to be an artist.” – Oscar Wilde
“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.” – Pablo Picasso
“Painting is easy when you don’t know how, but very difficult when you do.” – Edgar Degas
“Don’t think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art.” – Andy Warhol
“There are no rules. That is how art is born, how breakthroughs happen. Go against the rules or ignore the rules. That is what invention is about.” – Helen Frankenthaler
Joan Miro, The Smile of the Flamboyant Wings
“The works must be conceived with fire in the soul but executed with clinical coolness.” – Joan Miro
Marc Chagall
“If I create from the heart, nearly everything works: if from the head, almost nothing.” ~ Marc Chagall
Auguste Rodin The Thinker, 1879-1889. Bronze, life-size.
“The main thing is to be moved, to love, to hope, to tremble, to live.” ~ Auguste Rodin
Edgar Degas, The Tub, 1986
“Art is not what you see, but what you make others see.” ~ Degas
Wassilly Kandinsky, Blue Mountain
“I applied streaks and blobs of colors onto the canvas with a palette knife, and I made them sing with all the intensity I could…”
“Color provokes a psychic vibration. Color hides a power still unknown but real, which acts on every part of the human body.”~ Wassily Kandinsky
Mary Cassatt, A Kiss for Baby Anne
“I am independent! I can live and I love to work.” ~ Mary Cassatt
Chuck Close, Emma
“I love making art… It’s largely how I see myself. I’m an artist; therefore I have to make art.”
~ Chuck Close
Vincent van Gogh, Starry Night
“If you hear a voice within you saying, ‘You are not a painter,’ then by all means paint, boy, and that voice will be silenced.”
~ Vincent van Gogh
Georgia O’Keeffe, Jimson
“Whether you succeed or not is irrelevant, there is no such thing. Making your unknown known is the important thing–and keeping the unknown always beyond you.” ~ Georgia O’Keeffe
Henri Matisse, “Icarus” 1946.
“Look at life with the eyes of a child.” ~ Henri Matisse
Gustav Klimt, Mother and Child
“Art is a line around your thoughts.” ~ Gustav Klimt
George Inness, Autumn Oaks
“The true use of art is, first, to cultivate the artist’s own spiritual nature.” ~ George Inness
Claude Monet, Water Lilies, 1908
“Everyone discusses my art and pretends to understand, as if it were necessary to understand, when it is simply necessary to love.” ~ Claude Monet
Frida Kahlo, Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird, 1940.
“I am happy to be alive as long as I can paint.” ~ Frida Kahlo
Emily Carr, Odds and Ends, 1939
“I was not ready for abstraction. I clung to earth and her dear shapes, her density, her herbage, her juice. I wanted her volume, and I wanted to hear her throb. ~ Emily Carr
Edward Hopper, Automat
“If I could say it in words there would be no reason to paint.” ~ Edward Hopper
Wassily Kandinsky, Black Grid (Schwarzer Raster), 1922.
“Generally speaking, color directly influences the soul. Color is the keyboard, the eyes are the hammers, the soul is the piano with many strings. The artist is the hand that plays, touching one key or another purposively, to cause vibrations in the soul.” ~ Wassily Kandinsky
Leonardo da Vinci, Madonna
“Where the spirit does not work with the hand there is no art.” ~ Leonardo da Vinci
“You can have no dominion greater or less than that over yourself.” ~ Leonardo da Vinci
Paul Klee, Red Balloon
“Art does not reproduce what we see. It makes us see.” ~ Paul Klee
“Paul Gauguin 113” by Paul Gauguin.
“I shut my eyes in order to see” ~ Paul Gauguin
Pablo Picasso, Guernica, 1937
“My mother said to me, ‘If you are a soldier, you will become a general. If you are a monk, you will become the Pope.’ Instead, I was a painter, and became Picasso.” ~ Pablo Picasso
“Art washes away from the soul the dust of every day life.” ~ Pablo Picasso
“Painting is just another way of keeping a diary.” – Pablo Picasso
Jean Dubuffet, Paris Polka (detail)
“For me, insanity is super sanity. The normal is psychotic. Normal means lack of imagination, lack of creativity.” ~ Jean Dubuffet
James McNeill Whistler, Caprice in Purple and Gold, The Golden Screen
“An artist is not paid for his labor but for his vision.” James McNeill Whistler
Henri Rousseau, Tiger In A Tropical Storm Surprised,
“Nothing makes me so happy as to observe nature and to paint what I see.” ~ Henri Rousseau
Francis Bacon, Centre panel, Study for a Self-Portrait
“The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery.” ~ Francis Bacon
“In order for the light to shine so brightly, the darkness must be present.” ~ Frances Bacon
