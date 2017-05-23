Hyperreal Pencil Drawings by Nigerian artist

Hyperreal Pencil Drawings by Arinze Stanley
Facebook | Instagram
Nigerian artist Arinze Stanley creates incredibly realistic large-scale portraits using graphite and charcoal pencils on paper.
“Spending upwards of 200 hours on an artwork, Stanley agonizes over the most minute details of each piece to painstakingly capture reflections of light, droplets of sweat, or tangles of hair.
Where some hyperrealistic artists lean towards idealized perfection, Stanley instead focuses on pure realism, infusing portraits with a raw sense of emotion and drama. The scale of each piece, always slightly larger than life, adds an uncanny three-dimensional aspect.”