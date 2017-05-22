Impressive Surreal Photography by Martín De Pasquale
Buenos Aires-based art director and digital artist Martín De Pasquale is called a Photoshop wizard by some, and not without reason – his masterful digital photo manipulations blur the boundaries between dreams and reality and between humor and fear. He even deals with the issues of life and death, mainly focusing on mortality and the vulnerability of human body.
As crazy, freaky, and disturbing as these images might be, they all have an impressive wit that makes his provocations even more alluring.
h/t: illusion
