Impressive Surreal Photography by Martín De Pasquale

Martin-de-Pascuales23Martin-de-Pascuales20Martin-de-Pascuales14Martin-de-Pascuales137b20e28951811.560c622b296f3a45c248951811.560c616566b51martin-de-pasquale-photoshop-4martin-de-pasquale-photoshop-8martin-de-pasquale-photoshop-11
impossible-photoshop-digital-art-martin-de-pasquale-1bw
f5efec8951811.560c602d944308328448951811.560c60c10e6a0Martin-de-Pascuales9e0baaf7386815.560aa9881d0c6a66cea7386815.560aa9865881a13030a7386815.560aa96b4e9a6c4e32314791827.56288f9993378

2f34677386815.560aa97488b0d55a2b17386815.560aa9536cfa2
a0f9a97386815.560bc520c9c2fmartin-de-pasquale-photoshop-1

Impressive Surreal Photography by Martín De Pasquale

More info: Behance | Pinterest | Facebook
Buenos Aires-based art director and digital artist Martín De Pasquale is called a Photoshop wizard by some, and not without reason – his masterful digital photo manipulations blur the boundaries between dreams and reality and between humor and fear. He even deals with the issues of life and death, mainly focusing on mortality and the vulnerability of human body.
As crazy, freaky, and disturbing as these images might be, they all have an impressive wit that makes his provocations even more alluring.
