Carlos Amorales Covers Entire Rooms with Thousands of Black Paper Moths

Black Cloud is an installation by Mexican artist Carlos Amorales involving tens of thousands of black paper months affixed to the walls of large interior spaces. The piece was first installed at  Yvon Lambert Gallery in 2007 and then in a different configuration at an old baroque church in Spain that was converted to a multi-use space called Espacio AV in 2009. In 2008, he repeated the feat, displaying the moths again at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

 

 

 

