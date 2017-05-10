Hilarious Winners of the First Annual ‘Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards’

WINNER-Julian-Rad
Julian Rad
SILVER-RUNNER-UP-William-Richardson
William Richardson.
Highly-Commended-Alison-Buttigieg
Alison Buttigieg
Highly-Commended-Graham-McGeorge
Graham McGeorge
Highly-Commended-Julie-Hunt
Julie Hunt
Highly-Commended-Megan-Lorenz
Megan Lorenz
these-baby-baboons-are-going-to-be-besties-for-ever-i-know-it
Tony Dilger
Highly-Commended-Marc-Mol
Marc Mol
this-silverback-mountain-gorilla-doesnt-care-what-you-think
Oliver Dreike
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-31-57fb40d56564a__880
Austin Thomas
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-16-57fb40b431364__880
Austin Thomas
Comedy-Wildlife-Photo-Awards-Shortlist-57fb453b11c53__880
Edward Kopeschny
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-26-57fb40cae94c3__880
George Balan
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-5-57fb409c568e2__880
Mary Swaby
funny-comedy-animal-photography-awards-9jpg
Yuzuru Masuda
funny-comedy-animal-photography-awards-4jpg
@Charlie Davidson
Be Different
Mohammed Alnaser
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-11
Isabelle Marozzo
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-7
Charles Kinsey
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-25-57fb40c8c39a8__880
Ross Couper
Comedy-Wildlife-Photo-Awards-Shortlist-57fb45e4e42fa__880
Barb D’Arpino
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-35-57fb40dd02f48__880
Alex Jevon
164_comedywildlife_oct13
Tony Murtagh
00000140_p
Thomas Bullivant
00000156_p
Austin Thomas
00000110_p
Olivier Steiner
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-18-57fb40b7bed8d__880
Perdita Petzl
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-34-57fb40db53b11__880
Philip Marazzi
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-23-57fb40c339239__880
Mario Fiorucci
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-27-57fb40cca28b7__880
Angela Bohlke
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-30-57fb40d3a4859__880
@Adam Parsons
dutton-robert-for-the-comedy-wildlife-photo-awards-2016-south-africa-april-2012
Dutton Robert
phpaxcvHC
Perdita Petzl
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-20
Derek Auerman
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-18
Adam White
funny-entries-wildlife-photography-awards-2016-6jpg
Murray Mcculloch
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-16
Yvette Richard
1101_comedy-wildlife-frog-1000x623
Artyom Krivosheev
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-2016-8jpg
Rob Kroenert
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-12-57fb40ab9cbe7__880
Stephen Biddlecombe
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-4-57fb4099ad5a9__880
Markus Pavlowsky
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-3-57fb409747991__880
Alison Mees
2CD1E54500000578-0-image-a-328_1443424597830
Diaruisz Bress
Comedy-9
Aaron Karnovski
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-11-57fb40a96d56b__880
Yaron Schmid
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-2-57fb409517e2f__880
Brigitta Moser
Comedy-Wildlife-Photo-Awards-Shortlist-57fb470946e67__880
©Michael Erwin
00000137_p
© Vaughan Jessnitz
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-19-57fb40b99484e__880
Hahish Inamdar
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-8-57fb40a27ceb1__880
Usman Priyona
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-10-57fb40a6b5f10__880
Brenden Simonson
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-22-57fb40c0e3dec__880
Henrik Spranz
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-9
james sharp
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-28-57fb40ce6db78__880
Brigitta Moser
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-13-57fb40aeee845__880
Patricia Bachmam
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-17
Marilyn Parver
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-10
Monkia Carrie
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-12
Nicolas de Vaulx
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-21-57fb40bf1e29b__880
@Anup Deodhar
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-19
Rosario L Cordoba
00000129_p
Caroline Tout
2016-Comedy-Wildlife-Photography-Awards-Winners-21
Isabelle Marozzo
comedy-wildlife_06
Megan Lorenz
comedy-wildlife-photography-awards-shortlist-2016-15-57fb40b2b2199__880
@Nicolas de Vaulx
Kung Fu Squirrel
Julian Rad

More info: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards | Facebook 
These days there are countless annual photography competitions throughout the year and one of the most recent to join that long list is arguably the best yet, the ‘Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.’
The competition aims to show to show off natures more adorable and sometimes goofy side with the very best photos of animals doing weird and wonderful things. The competition was founded this year by wildlife photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks and will be running annually from now on, open to anyone with a funny animal photo.
h/t:Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards  / blazepress

 

  I absolutely loved this! I was wondering if there is a book, or prints I could purchase. They are so amazing I would love to have a copy of them. Congratulations to all photographers on some stunning work!

  In our seemingly vitriolic daily news grind, this was the best antidote I have found in months. I slowed myself down, smiling throughout, and enjoyed myself immensely. Thanks for sharing these wonderful photos. They go a long way in making an enjoyable interlude.

Elizabeth

    Elizabeth

  There's soooo many good ones! 😀
    But what's up with the flying giraffe head just above the baby elephant, it doesn't have a body or anything it's just the head?

  Fascinating, and fun. The fox head first in the snow, and the three giraffes – stunning. My favorite tho' as a musician is the prairie dog with the blade of grass in one paw with the other raised as a conductor ready to cue the orchestra.

