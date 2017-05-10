Hilarious Winners of the First Annual ‘Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards’
These days there are countless annual photography competitions throughout the year and one of the most recent to join that long list is arguably the best yet, the ‘Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.’
The competition aims to show to show off natures more adorable and sometimes goofy side with the very best photos of animals doing weird and wonderful things. The competition was founded this year by wildlife photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks and will be running annually from now on, open to anyone with a funny animal photo.
